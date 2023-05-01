Summit Financial LLC Buys 385 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $362.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

