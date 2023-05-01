Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.