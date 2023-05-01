Summit Financial LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $144.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

