Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 8.3%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.