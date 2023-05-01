StockNews.com Upgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

