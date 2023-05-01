StockNews.com Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $186.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $217.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.20.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

