StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
