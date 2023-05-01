StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

