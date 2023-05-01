StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

