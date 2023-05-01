StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 2.8 %
NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
