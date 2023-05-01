StockNews.com Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $339.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

