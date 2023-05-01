StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $73.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

