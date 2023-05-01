StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

GLOP opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

