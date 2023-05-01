StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $21,769,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

