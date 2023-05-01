Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Richard A. Lechleiter Buys 1,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.31. 70,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $78.71.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.