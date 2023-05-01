Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gold Resource Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 228,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.56. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,016,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 188,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GORO. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

