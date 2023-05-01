Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Peloton Interactive Call Options (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 72,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 46,394 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 155,132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 4,747,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381,717. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.