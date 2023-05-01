Stifel Nicolaus Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.64.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.