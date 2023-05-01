Stifel Nicolaus Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.64.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.
Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
