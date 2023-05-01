Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $42.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. MaxLinear has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

