Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $110.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Vital Energy Price Performance
Shares of VTLE stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.34.
Insider Activity at Vital Energy
In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
