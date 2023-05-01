Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $110.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.34.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

