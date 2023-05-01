Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $81.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $35,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.