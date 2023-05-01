Stifel Nicolaus Boosts W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Price Target to $8.20

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.98. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The business had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 12.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 217,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

