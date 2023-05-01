Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142. Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.