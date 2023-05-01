Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.15%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.