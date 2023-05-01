Status Market Capitalization Reaches $101.78 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $101.78 million and $2.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00027143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,573.19 or 1.00097496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,849,413,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,853,145,116.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02717847 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,431,047.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

