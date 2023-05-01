Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 980

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 628.40 ($7.85) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The company has a market cap of £17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 643.09.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,205.88%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). Insiders sold 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

