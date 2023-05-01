Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 6.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.33. 33,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 216,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 246.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.