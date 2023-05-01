Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Position Increased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.16% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.