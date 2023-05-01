SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,167. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

