SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 388.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 2.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $35,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.40. 8,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

