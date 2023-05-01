SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $264,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

