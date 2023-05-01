Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

SWN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 41,357,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

