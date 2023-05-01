Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO David Andrew Borrmann Buys 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $231,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, David Andrew Borrmann acquired 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,182. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

