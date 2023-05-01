SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.75. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 745,814 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $551.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,827 shares of company stock valued at $739,193 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.