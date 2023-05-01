Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $89.67

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $92.10. Sony Group shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 141,278 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

