Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Lifted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.62 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 43.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

