SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $936,086.56

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $936,086.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.