SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,145. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 99.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 110,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 13.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 142,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 100.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,256,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 326,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

