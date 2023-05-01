SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Update

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,478. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

