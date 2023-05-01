Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

