Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 881,102 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,247,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 162,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

