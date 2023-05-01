Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.35

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $77.35, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.