Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 247,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 135.29%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 292,378 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

