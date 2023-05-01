Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 562,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 621,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.23 price target on shares of Sirios Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Sirios Resources alerts:

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.