SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
SimCorp A/S Stock Performance
Shares of SICRF opened at $108.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. SimCorp A/S has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $108.13.
SimCorp A/S Company Profile
