SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SimCorp A/S Stock Performance

Shares of SICRF opened at $108.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. SimCorp A/S has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $108.13.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated front-to-back investment management solution; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

