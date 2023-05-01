Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

