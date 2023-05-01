Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. 707,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Silgan by 90,740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.