Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,812. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.