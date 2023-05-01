Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expands By 13.5%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Trading Up 0.9 %

USM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 336,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. United States Cellular has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.