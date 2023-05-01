Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Increases By 17.8%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 154.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 324,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 989,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,930. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.