Short Interest in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expands By 18.6%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $31.00. 431,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.16. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 388,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $318,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

