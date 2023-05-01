Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Decreases By 32.5%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Monopar Therapeutics

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

