Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Grows By 19.2%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.1 %

MOH traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.24. 155,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.93. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

