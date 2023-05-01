Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Grows By 19.2%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.1 %
MOH traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.24. 155,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.93. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.